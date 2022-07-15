IT is not unreasonable to wear shorts in hot weather when doing heavy physical work.
This goes for garbage collectors just as much as it does for construction workers, delivery drivers, removal men or any other similar operatives trying to earn a living in scorching temperatures.
I don’t care if binmen are wearing tights and a tutu on their rounds.
All I care is bins are actually emptied and not left because they are a little overfull or not pulled fully onto the public footpath.
Also... What’s all this fuss about 38C on one day of the year? In Australia this is a common summer temperature in all the major cities and they survive perfectly well.
It has to be 40C or over for at least a week before anyone down under thinks it is a bit hot.
Matthew Laverack,
Eldon Street,
York
---
What do you think? Tell us at - letters@thepress.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here