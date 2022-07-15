A FARMER in York has created what is believed to be the world’s biggest LEGO minifigure cut from his 15 acre field of maize plants near the city.

The record breaking maize maze at York Maze on farmer Tom Pearcy's land has been created to mark the renowned toy brand LEGO's 90th anniversary this year.

Covering an area the size of eight Wembley football pitches, York Maze is believed to be the biggest maze in Europe and one of the largest in the world, designers said.

When viewed from the air, the York Maze design shows a giant image of a LEGO minifigure breaking through a wall of LEGO bricks. The minifigure is more than 150 metres tall and is believed to be the biggest minifigure image ever created, according to the creators.

Speaking on creating the figure on his land, Mr Pearcy said: “I love LEGO play, my kids love LEGO play, it’s something that appeals to all ages. When deciding what image to design in the maze, I immediately thought of creating the world’s biggest LEGO minifigure.

"We challenge visitors to navigate their way around the maze to find the images of six big LEGO minifigure boards I’ve hidden in the maze, find all six minifigures and answer the quiz questions and you could win a prize. With over five kilometres of pathways, there is plenty of scope for getting lost."

Meanwhile, Isabel Graham, head of marketing at The LEGO Group UK and Ireland, said: “Ninety years on and play remains at the heart of everything we do at The LEGO Group.

"This maze offers another great way for families to play together and we can’t wait until the Maze design will be revealed from the sky."

The Press were invited to join the York Maze team on a helicopter ride above the LEGO minifigure.

The LEGO Group 90 Years of Play Maze is open for visitors to explore from Saturday (July 16) until Monday September 5, when the crop will be harvested.

In April every year, more than one million maize seeds are planted at York Maze and GPS technology is used to create the intricate pattern of pathways which can be seen from the aerial design.

As well as the giant maize maze at the site, York Maze offers families a full day out with over 20 other maze and corn themed rides, attractions and shows including Crowmania tractor trailer ride, the dinosaur themed Jurassic maize, Volcorno climb, Popcorn pillow, Corn Snake Tower slides, maze of illusions, House of Cornfusion, Corn on the Club crazy golf, Cobstacle course, shop and café.

Some of the previous themes of the maize maze have featured James Bond, The Lion King, Jurassic Park, Big Ben and Star Wars.

For further details of opening times and prices at York Maze, visit the website at: www.yorkmaze.co.uk