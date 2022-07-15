CHARLOTTE MASON clinched the women’s title at Wistow as the York and District Road Race League drew to a close, writes Ed Mezzetti.

City of York runner Mason was already guaranteed a share of the title, having picked up two wins and two second-place finishes from her best four races.

Helen Cross however, representing York Knavesmire Harriers, could have joined her at the top had she won the final round.

Cross was denied this though as Knavesmire’s Becky Penty was able to win on the final day, claiming her second successive victory since returning to the league in the previous round.

It was Mason and Penty that remained close for much of the race, often occupying the top two.

Penty was able to stay strong, crossing the line in 35 minutes and 42 seconds, just 12 seconds ahead of Mason (35:54).

Cross ended up finishing third, completing the course in 37 minutes and 24 seconds, ahead of Knavesmire pair Emily Baines (38:18) and Susannah Reid (39:26).

Pocklington Runners’ Katie Wise (40:05) completed the top six.

Not only did Penty finish the race in first, but was the leading vet 35 woman, ranking ahead of Wise and category winner Cross.

Completing a clean sweep of vet 45 victories was Knavesmire’s Hazel Hall (41:02), who placed in front of Tadcaster’s Joanna Millican (45:39) and York Acorn’s Julie Lawn (46:23).

Joanne Derry of Tadcaster finished first in the vet 55 category (46:23), beating Acorn’s Gill Boynton (46:59) and Vivianne Fraser of Knavesmire (47:04).

Taking the vet 65 honours was Tadcaster’s Sally Anne Polkey, winning the category in the process, with a time of 50 minutes and 57 seconds.

In second and third were Knavesmire pair Jet Jon Shepherd (51:06) and Mary Farmery (56:24).

Meanwhile, James Tucker won the men’s race to put an end to Jordan Howe’s win streak, which had stretched over five races.

Howe, who has already been crowned champion, maintained pace with City of York’s Tucker.

Tucker though was able to make a late surge against Howe, pulling clear to beat the York Postal Harriers runner by 12 seconds.

He finished the race in 31 minutes and 45 seconds, while Howe placed second (31:57).

Tucker’s win meant he placed second in the series overall, just one point ahead of Selby Striders’ Dan Tate who finished third on the night (33:02).

Rounding out the top six were Tadcaster Harriers trio James Easton (33:10), Wayne Wetherhill (33:52) and Dan Phillis (34:37).

Tate was the top 40 vet man, already having been named the series champion, finishing ahead of Elliott Cole of Eaton and Postal (34:46)

Vet 50 series champion Simon Donoghue, representing Easingwold, took those honours once again with a time of 37 minutes and 31 seconds.

Completing the podium were Pocklington duo Richard Ginn (37:56) and Graham Justice (38:30).

Easingwold’s Stephan Tomaszewski (39:49) finished as the leading vet 60 man, claiming his first victory of the series.

In the vet 70 men’s category, Pickering’s Michael Hetherton was able to beat Tadcaster’s William Allan to ensure that the pair finished joint-first in the final standings.

Knavesmire made it six from six, having already been crowned women’s team champions, finishing above Pocklington and City of York.

Tadcaster also made it six team wins from six in the men’s, with City of York and Postal York Harriers completing the podium.