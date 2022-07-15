A RED warning for exceptionally hot weather has been issued by the Met Office for York next Monday and Tuesday, amid forecasts of record-breaking temperatures of 37 or 38C.

The warning says widespread damage, travel and power disruption and risk to life are likely.

It says there is a high risk of failure of 'heat-sensitive systems and equipment,' which could potentially lead to localised loss of power and other essential services, such as water or mobile phone services.

The Met Office said: "Extreme weather is expected. Red means you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the weather...

"You must avoid dangerous areas and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities."

It says adverse health effects from the extreme heat will not be limited to those most vulnerable and substantial changes in working practices and daily routines will be required.

Significantly more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers, leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents, and there could be delays on roads and road closures, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.

The warning says there will be significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays on their journeys.