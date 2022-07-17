A TROUBLED York takeaway has turned its fortunes around after getting five stars in a scores on the doors hygiene inspection.
Naz Spice in Saxon Road, Heworth, was so bad it was given zero stars in the Stars on the Door scheme in August 2018, a subsequent inspection in 2020 showed they had raised standards to a 3 out of a possible five - 'generally satisfactory' - but takeaway management now say that after a Food Standards Agency inspection this month, inspectors have given them a top score of five.
A spokesman for the Indian takeaway said: "The zero rating ruined our business and we have really struggled over the last couple of years.
"We hope this new top rating of five will help give customers the confidence to come back.
"We want to let the public know that we've gone from zero to five and hopefully over the next few years customers will come back."
The Food Services Agency carries out surprise inspections.
The agency says its ratings scheme, run in partnership with local authorities, helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.
It says five stars means hygiene standards are 'very good,' with inspectors looking at issues such as handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article