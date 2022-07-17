A TROUBLED York takeaway has turned its fortunes around after getting five stars in a scores on the doors hygiene inspection.

Naz Spice in Saxon Road, Heworth, was so bad it was given zero stars in the Stars on the Door scheme in August 2018, a subsequent inspection in 2020 showed they had raised standards to a 3 out of a possible five - 'generally satisfactory' - but takeaway management now say that after a Food Standards Agency inspection this month, inspectors have given them a top score of five.