A MAN has been arrested after police tracked down a car stolen in a burglary in the early hours of this morning (July 15).
Just after 3am today, North Yorkshire Police officers requested a Volvo V70 to stop in Ripon, but it failed to do so.
Enquiries quickly confirmed it had been stolen with keys earlier that night.
At around 3.45am, CCTV cameras in the city spotted the car in the market place. As police put resources in place to stop it safely, it turned into Ure Bank Terrace - a dead end. It stopped at the end and the driver got out and ran back down the street, where he was detained by officers.
The 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, failing to stop and dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time, police said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article