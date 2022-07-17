A BOXING fundraiser is set to be held in York to raise money to support a local gym and its members after struggles during the pandemic.
The fundraiser has been organised for Henry Wharton's Gym in Acomb - to raise money to keep the venue running.
On July 30, the event will start with kids inflatable boxing at 4pm, before the main sparring event at 7pm followed by top of bill, 'Denzil v Dean'.
The team have been training hard under the supervision of Jez Collins, who is putting the event together.
On the night, there will be a DJ and a bar will be open to purchase food and drinks.
The team will be holding a raffle, with a selection of prizes, but they are also looking for any local business that could offer help by donating prizes. There will also be an online auction.
Tickets cost £10 on the door and all of the proceeds will go towards keeping the gym running.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here