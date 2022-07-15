A MAN needed hospital treatment after he was attacked in the street in York.
Police in the city have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.
North Yorkshire Police say the assault occcurred on Sunday (July 10), between 8.45pm and 9pm at the junction of Blossom Street and East Mount Road.
A police spokesman said: "The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment.
"Officers want to speak to the two men pictured on the CCTV, as they may have important information that could assist in the investigation.
"If you recognise them, or have any information about the incident itself, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12220119913."
