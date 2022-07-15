POLICE and firefighters have been called in after reports of a man on a rooftop in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 11.13pm last night (July 14) to Westborough in Scarborough.

A spokesman for the service said: "One of our Scarborough crews assisted police with reports of a man at height and in need of rescue.

"The aerial appliance attended and rescued the man after some time at the scene.

"The incident was then left with North Yorkshire Police."