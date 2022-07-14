A MAIN road in York was suddenly closed by police this evening to allow for a dangerous tree to be felled.
Arboriculturalist Tony Castle said the 40ft Sycamore tree in the garden of a property in Holgate Road was dead, and had split down the trunk.
He said it was in danger of falling onto passing cars and buses, and police had agreed to shut the road between Blossom Street and Dalton Terrace to allow him to get it felled this evening.
He said the road was closed at about 8pm and the tree had been felled and the road reopened by shortly after 9pm, adding: "Thanks to North Yorkshire Police for helping us deal with this high risk tree."
