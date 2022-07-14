A YORK binman who donned a kilt in protest at a council ban on wearing shorts has shared a picture of himself in full PPE with The Press, and asked: "Could you imagine working in this during next week's heatwave?'
Lee Moran spoke out as City of York Council continued a review of its policy banning shorts and as forecasters said temperatures could soar to 36C by next Tuesday in York.
We reported yesterday how Lee, 50, of South Bank, wore a kilt while on his collection round on Monday after the authority insisted he could not wear shorts in spite of the heat.
He said the trousers were 'ridiculously hot' to wear in a heatwave, and weren't necessary for crews collecting wheelie bins, although he accepted the need for PPE if collecting bin bags and recycling.
He claimed he was prompted to buy the hi-vis kilt online after a manager had suggested the council's restrictions would not rule out such attire.
The council said its waste collection crews wore trousers to protect them against sharp objects that might be contained in recycling boxes or in bags, but it was undertaking a review of all operations in extreme weather with its health and safety team, although it was 'not sure a kilt will necessarily be the right option for our staff.'
