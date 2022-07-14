TADCASTER Albion will face Sheffield FC away from home on the first day of the new Pitching In Northern Premier League east season.

The new league campaign will kick off on Saturday, August 13 when Tadcaster travel to face the oldest club in world football.

Albion will travel to Queensgate on Boxing Day to face Bridlington Town in a Yorkshire derby, while they will host yet another regional rival the day after New Year’s Day, taking on Brighouse Town on Monday, January 2.

Taddy finish their term at home against Pontefract Collieries on Saturday, April 22.

Manager John Deacey’s side have made 12 new additions ahead of the new season.

Tadcaster have notably recruited former York City players Charlie Jebson-King, who is comfortable playing anywhere on the left-hand side, and Nathan Dyer, who was most prominently a right-wing-back with the Minstermen, joining from Yorkshire Amateur and Whitby Town respectively.

Albion have also signed Pete Davidson and Matty Dixon from Bridlington Town as well as Cody Cromack (Worksop Town), Jack Johnson (Pickering Town), Ryan Musselwhite (Sheffield FC), T’Nique Fisher (Belper Town), Dec McGovern (Ossett United) and Sam Barker (Shildon).

Left-back Josh Grant has returned to the club, joining from Brighouse after a four-year absence from Tadcaster. Albion have also signed former Bridlington Town player-manager Brett Agnew.

Taddy kicked off their pre-season on Saturday, losing 4-1 at home to Redcar Athletic.

They will face Tadcaster Magnets at the Global Stadium tonight (7.30pm), before travelling to Pickering on Wednesday (7.30pm).

On Saturday, July 23, Albion will host Belper (1pm) and on Saturday, July 30, they play Kidsgrove Athletic at home (3pm).

York City Under-19s travel to Taddy on Tuesday, August 9 (7.30pm).

Tadcaster Albion’s Pitching In Northern Premier League east fixture list is as follows (kick-off times not yet stated):

August 13: Sheffield (A)

August 16: Cleethorpes Town (H)

August 24: North Shields (A)

August 27: Grantham (H)

August 29: Brighouse Town (A)

September 6: Hebburn Town (H)

September 13: Consett (A)

September 17: Long Eaton United (H)

October 1: Carlton Town (A)

October 8: Grimsby Borough (A)

October 15: Shildon (H)

October 22: Lincoln United (A)

October 29: Worksop Town (H)

November 5: Stocksbridge Park Steels (A)

November 12: Stockton Town (H)

November 19: Pontefract Collieries (A)

November 26: Dunston (H)

December 3: Ossett United (H)

December 10: Long Eaton United (A)

December 17: Sheffield (H)

December 26: Bridlington Town (A)

January 2: Brighouse Town (A)

January 7: Cleethorpes Town (A)

January 14: North Shields (H)

January 21: Consett (H)

January 28: Ossett United (A)

February 4: Carlton Town (H)

February 7: Hebburn Town (A)

February 18: Shildon (A)

February 25: Grimsby Borough (H)

March 4: Lincoln United (H)

March 18: Worksop Town (A)

March 25: Stocksbridge Park Steels (H)

April 1: Stockton Town (A)

April 8: Grantham Town (A)

April 10: Bridlington Town (H)

April 15: Dunston (A)

April 22: Pontefract Collieries (H)