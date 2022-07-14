A SINKHOLE has opened in a York suburb - raising safety concerns as traffic diverts down what is normally a pedestrianised route.

Terry Avenue in Clementhorpe, a pedestrian and cycle route, reopened on Friday, July 8, after being closed for 12 months to allow flood defence work to take place.

However, on Wednesday, July 13, a sinkhole - thought to have been caused by a water leak - appeared in Clementhorpe, closing the section of the road from The Swan pub to Cherry Avenue.

Clementhorpe sink hole Picture: Cllr Kilbane

This has meant that Terry Avenue is currently used by pedestrians, cyclists and cars as traffic diversions are in place.

The route to Rowntree Park, the caravan site, and the Roomzzz hotel has also been closed.

Map showing affected area Picture: Google Maps

Cllr Peter Kilbane said: “I really feel for the residents living at the Millennium Bridge end of Terry Avenue. They have put up with heavy traffic for over a year and now, and just when they thought it was all over, vehicles are once again diverted through their residential streets.

“The timing of the sink hole appearing on Clementhorpe could not have been worse. We have drivers going the wrong way up one way streets and two way traffic using what should be a quiet cycling and walking route."

The Press has contacted City of York council for comment.

Map showing distance from Terry Av to Butcher Av Picture: Google Maps

Residents on the other side of the park once again have cars travelling down their streets, with Yorkshire Water hoping it will be a three-day job to fix the sinkhole.

Butcher Terrace had been the route through to Terry Avenue to access the Roomzzz hotel and the caravan park throughout the flood defence works.

This was supposed to end last week, however, the sink hole has meant traffic is using Butcher Terrace again.

A resident in Finsbury Street, a street off Butcher Terrace, who does not wish to be named, told The Press that the traffic diversions have caused safety concerns at their end of Rowntree Park.

She said: “The increased traffic hasn’t been considered. We still have had caravans, delivery vans and traffic in the area since Terry Avenue opened up last week, the roads have now been damaged, and this sink hole hasn’t been communicated to us, it’s an absolute shambles.

“We originally had to campaign for 'Road Closed' traffic signs to go up, but people kept moving them out of the way – nobody obeys the speed limits.

“We were happy for Clementhorpe to have the flood defences, but our safety has been disregarded and forgotten about, and we have children and the elderly who live in this area.”

Kate Ravilious, of York Cycle Campaign added: “Pedestrians, cyclists, dog walkers, are under the misapprehension that it is a traffic-free route so people are strolling along, toddlers running about, dogs off the lead, its highly dangerous and much worse than before the flood works began.

“There is nothing to indicate to pedestrians and cyclists that it is a public highway, and there is nothing to indicate to drivers that this is a route where they need to look out for pedestrians and cyclists.”