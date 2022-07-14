A MAN who went missing from his home in North Yorkshire has been found safe and well.
As The Press reported yesterday (July 13), North Yorkshire Police officers were searching for 44-year-old Piotr Krynski, who had been last seen on The Grove in Norton at around 5.30pm on Friday (July 8).
The force has now confirmed that he has been found safe and well.
They have thanked everyone who shared the appeal.
