PLANS for even more student flats in York have taken a step forward with York St John University being told it can demolish a former health clinic to make way for the scheme.
The university had sought council approval for the demolition work, but City of York planners said such permission was not needed.
They concluded: “This will leave the site ready for its anticipated redevelopment for student accommodation. The building is presently vacant and of no architectural merit. Landscaping at the periphery of the site will be retained. There is no objection to the proposed site restoration.”
The work concerns Peppermill Court, off Ramsay Close, near the city centre. York St John bought the building for more than £3million in June 2020 as part of its student accommodation plans.
It leased the building back to the NHS to help the fight against Covid-19 but with the pandemic easing, the building then became empty.
The University has said it hopes to start demolition the week starting July 25 using a crusher, with water suppression to control any dust.
The proposed work would take place 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and from 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday. No work would be carried out on Sunday and bank holidays.
No student accommodation plans have yet been submitted by the university.
