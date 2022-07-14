TRIBUTES have been pouring in to York hairdresser Julio Garcia, who has died of cancer at the age of 70.

"Julio, you were so brave and fought right to the end, I will miss you," Press reader Julie Sharples posted on our Facebook page.

"So sad to hear this news, Julio fought the cancer very bravely," added Jules Lee. "He was so lovely and kind to my mum and all who met him. He will be greatly missed."

"Such a lovely man," wrote Debbie Forshaw. "He used to do mine and my mum's hair many years ago. So sorry for your loss Glen."

Julio was one half of York hairdressing duo Glen and Julio.

He and his partner Glen Jackson ran their hairdressing business from a former butcher's shop in Bishopthorpe Road for 40 years, before retiring in 2015.

Together Glen and Julio, who were both presidents of the York and Yorkshire Hairdressers Federation, represented Great Britain in the World and European hairdressing championships, winning gold medals in Holland, Germany, Italy and London, as well being named British, Scottish and Welsh champions.

They styled wigs for the former York Waxworks Museum in Friargate, and even appeared in a feature film.

After they retired, the couple moved to live in Acomb with their pet dachshund Sophia.

Julio became ill with cancer early in the pandemic. He died at York Hospital on Monday with Glen beside him.

"I was able to cuddle him," a heartbroken Mr Jackson told The Press.

Dozens of Press readers have since left tributes to Julio on The Press' Facebook page.

"So very sorry Glen," posted Leeann Branton. "Sending our deepest condolences. Julio was a very funny man. Fond memories of you both."

Susan Dalby added: "So sorry for your loss Glen, Julio was a lovely man. I loved coming to your salon when I lived in York."

Other tributes have included: Samantha Pugh: "So sorry to read this. I always loved going there, they were both so warm and friendly and made every client feel special. Thinking of Glen. RIP Julio."

Liz Topi: "Always so much fun and laughter. Especially at weddings. RİP."

Carol Watson: "What a lovely guy, so very sad. Competed many times in competitions with these guys. Absolute amazing hairdressers both of them."

Michaela Brown: "Sad news, sending love to Glen."

Trisha Brown: "Both lovely fellas. RIP Julio. Sorry for your loss Glen."

The funeral service for Julio will be in early August, date to be confirmed.