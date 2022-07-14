YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy has called on the government to reassure people it is committed to beating cost of living pressures by backing science and technology projects like BioYorkshire.
The MP says the project has already brought some 40 new high-skilled jobs to the constituency with the relocation of Azotic Technologies.
Earlier this year Mr Sturdy visited the new Azotic site with the then science minister George Freeman to learn more about its pioneering BioYorkshire project. BioYorkshire is a partnership between the university, Fera Science and Askham Bryan College which aims to turn York and North Yorkshire into the UK’s First carbon negative region.
Minister Greg Hands replied: "I assure him that we remain committed to delivering on the fastest sustained uplift in research and development funding, reaching £20 billion per annum in just two years’ time, from £15 billion today. That is a huge uplift, and of course we are going to make sure that all parts of the UK benefit from it. I am sure that part of that will be in and around York.
Earlier this week, plans were announced for a bio business park to host such businesses, promising more than 500 jobs.
