A fast-growing business advisory and accountancy firm is to expand further.

Fortus, whose North of England division is based in York, reports revenues up 40% to almost £4m million and its headcount increasing by 20 to 60 over the past year.

Since its launch in March 2020, Fortus has won more business and bought other practices. Major acquisitions include PCLG in York, Winn & Co and Rayner & Co in Scarborough. It also has a growing Leeds office.

North of England executive director Craig Herbert says the firm’s success is driven by offering more than just accounting services.

He said: “Led by an ambitious, creative, experienced and dynamic leadership team, we challenge the traditional historical accountancy partner model, which we believe is outdated and fundamentally broken.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve experienced rapid growth based on our approach of providing advisory services to business owners in a unique way, where we work together to share knowledge and experience to be able to advise them across all areas of their business.

“We combine large firm advisory expertise and service lines alongside a more personalised, consultancy led experience, all backed by deep sector and local market knowledge.

“This approach is proving vital as business owners navigate the post pandemic world, seize opportunities and combat challenges.”

Its offices at Clifton Park, York and Scarborough Business Park, Fortus has expertise in R&D tax relief, tax and VAT advisory, in the wider regulatory arena and across key sectors including construction, creative industries, engineering and manufacturing and leisure, hospitality, sports and entertainment, and the rural economy.

Fortus also national advisory team and sector leads based in Yorkshire, who work with business owners within a 50-mile radius of their offices.

Mr Herbert said: “We have ambitious plans for growth, including more than doubling turnover to £9m, increasing staff to 100 and launching new offices and sectors, driven organically through our in-house expertise, recruitment of go-to sector experts and strategic acquisitions.

“We have been really happy with how the businesses we have acquired to date have performed as part of the Fortus family and we have a number of other potential targets on our radar.”

Fortus is recruiting at all levels, including offering industry-leading apprenticeships for young people who haven’t attended university.

He added: “At Fortus, our passionate belief is that we are ‘one team with many talents’ and we have created a fantastic environment to develop people’s skills and for them to enjoy coming to work every day.”

“It’s an exciting time for us and we’re looking for new members of the team to join us as we continue to grow and offer the above-and-beyond service we provide to our valued clients.”