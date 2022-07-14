A NEW light and sound installation is to be staged at York Minster - this time inspired by the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Platinum and Light is being created by artists Ross Ashton and Karen Monid, the award winning creators of Northern Lights, which ran at the cathedral in 2019.

The new projection and sound artwork, which will help raise funds to conserve the medieval stained glass and stonework, will use precious metals through the ages, including gold, silver and platinum, to journey through moments in York’s and the Minster’s history and their royal connections.

Neil Sanderson, Director of the York Minster Fund, said staff were overwhelmed by the response to Northern Lights, adding: “We can’t wait to share this stunning new installation with our visitors.

“The light and sound projection will again illuminate the medieval Minster’s cavernous Nave, travelling down the full length of its ceiling and across the West End and Great West Window, highlighting elements of the cathedral’s architecture and taking inspiration from items in its historic collection.

“We were overwhelmed with the response to the events in 2019, and look forward to welcoming people to see this new installation and experience the Minster in a different light while supporting our work to conserve its world-renowned medieval stained glass and exquisite stonework.”

The show will run for eight nights from Thursday October 20 to Thursday October 27. Tickets costing £7.50 are available via www.yorkminster.org.