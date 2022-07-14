A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in the early hours of this morning (July 14).
The man was arrested following the crash near Knaresborough. North Yorkshire Police responded to calls about a car that had left the road on the A59, near the junction with the A1.
Officers attended but could not locate the driver. But, following further enquiries, a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
He remains in custody while enquiries continue, police said.
