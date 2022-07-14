POLICE in York have arrested two men in connection with a string of burglaries in the city.
North Yorkshire Police say officers investigating a spate of 2-in-1 burglaries – when thieves break into a house then steal car keys and a car – made the arrests yesterday afternoon.
A police spokesman said: "The break-ins began in homes in the west of the city but other areas have been targeted.
"The men, who are both local and in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary and remain in custody this morning."
