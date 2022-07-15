A HOUSING group will return to sponsor one of the categories in this year’s Community Pride awards, organised by The Press.

Clarion Housing Group, which has around 125,000 properties across the country, will sponsor the Health Service Hero prize in this year’s awards.

Over 350,000 people call a Clarion Housing home their home. The group’s aim is to build 50,000 new homes in 10 years including homes for social housing, shared ownership, private rent and private sale tenures.

The organisation also helps people to access employment and training opportunities, giving young people a better start in life through their charitable foundation - Clarion Futures.

The Health Service Hero award recognises the tireless work of employees working in the health service - including those who have been working hard in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic over the course of the last two years.

The winner of last year's Health Service Hero award was Kirstie Vincer, described by those who nominated her as the 'Churchill of Ryedale' for her work supporting the local community and saving lives during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finalists alongside Kirstie were Professor Mike Holmes for his work leading the Covid vaccination programme in the battle against the virus in York and York doctor, Rumina Onac , nominated for her work setting up Sustainable Practices York (SPY) - a group of 18 GP surgeries across the Vale of York which aims to support changes in practice by lowering the carbon footprint of health services in a way that also improves the health of patients. The initiatives she put in place at her own GP surgery won a prestigious national Green Impact Health Award - inspiring other practices to follow her lead.

The Community Pride awards are supported by City of York Council.

The categories in this year’s awards include Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, Health Service Hero, Mental Health Award, Spirit of Youth, YCP Person of the Year, Carer of the Year and Public Sector Hero.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves. These volunteers should have their moment in the spotlight. We hope to be able to tell many of their inspirational stories.”

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony later in the year.

Entries can be submitted online at: https://bit.ly/3MgTkJC

Nominations must include a supporting statement and a picture of the nominee with each entry.