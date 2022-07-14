Giles Castleton, the owner of GC Motors, has completed a £250,000 refit of Adam House, a 4-storey office block adjacent to the prestige car dealership on Ripon Way, Harrogate.

The extensive refurbishment is to prepare it for re-letting, using Carter Towler as agents.

Adam House has office suites ranging from 2,616 – 8,146 sq ft, with ample parking including electric car charging points and secure bike stores.

MD of GC Motors, Giles Castleton added: “We already own several properties on this site and when Adam House became available we were keen to add it to our portfolio.

“Despite the difficulties of the past couple of years we have been extremely fortunate and our businesses have continued to flourish.

"Our motor dealership which is one of the largest independent sports, prestige motor and 4 x 4 dealerships in the country is expanding and our property investments are going from strength to strength. We employ 75 people, and we are aiming to take on a further 15 in the next 12 months.”

Carter Towler employs 55 people in total and is acknowledged as one of the most commercially active, independent property consultants in the North. In the past 12 months the company has been involved in over 400 industrial, commercial, investment, property management and building services deals and currently manages over 4,500 properties for its clients nationwide.