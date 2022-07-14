AN opticians has opened in York city centre, also offering hearing aids.

Acuitis is at 35 Coney Street, the home of a former EE phone shop.

The upmarket retailer, which began in Switzerland in 2010, promises beautiful products, fine craftsmanship, style, excellence and creativity at reasonable prices.This is its third UK store, after Exeter and Lincoln. All are joint ventures with business partners on site leading a local team.

Ed Sweeting, a director who will run the York store said: “York is a city that has heritage history and style and matches our values and aspirations. Coney Street is busy and gave us the perfect opportunity to showcase our brand and products.”

Ed is a former Boston Spa School Pupil and was manager of the GAP in York in 1989. Since then, he worked in the optics industry, with previous employers including Vision Express and Optical Express.

He said: “The industry needs innovation and at Acuitis we aim to lead on that. Later this year we will introduce 3D printed glasses made from recycled fishing nets. This follows a recently added leather collection along with wood and bamboo.”