LITTLE Teddy Payne who has been facing his cancer treatment with a big smile is inspiring friends, family and complete strangers to do good deeds for great causes.

As reported in The Press, local hairdresser Holly Long is walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks with friend Greta Mascheretti to raise money for the five-year-old to have some great days out.

Holly and Greta plan to complete the Three Peaks Challenge in September with the aim of raising £1,000 for Teddy.

Now family friends, mother and daughter duo Clair and Lucy Kitchen, faced one of our hottest days to complete the Harrogate Race for Life on July 10 .

Teddy's dad Carl said: "Using Teddy’s story as their motivation they have already exceeded their £500 target and raised £640 for Cancer Research."

Clair and Lucy Kitchen who did Race for Life for Teddy Payne

To donate to the duo click here: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/10-07-22

Clair and Lucy wore photos of a beaming Teddy on the back of their pink sports tops with messages that read: "I race for Teddy who is almost at the end of treatment... and has managed to stay smiling throughout - go Teddy!" and "I race for the amazing smiling Teddy Payne".

Teddy Payne, 5, who has been smiling through his cancer treatment

Teddy has also been enjoying golf lessons thanks to the generosity Craig Smith, director of the newly opened Golf Academy in York. Craig has offered Teddy six free one-hour introduction into golf lessons two hours of fun on the simulators for his family. Carl said: "Craig was touched by Teddy’s bravery."

Meanwhile, Teddy’s school, Terrington Hall, wants to adopt Candlelighters as its charity for the year, plus a gap student at Terrington Hall - Joe Gibbons - is looking to run a marathon in aid of Candlelighters.

Carl said: "Candlelighters is a charity that support families facing children's cancer in Yorkshire. They get involved in all sorts of different projects to help ordinary families who are facing extraordinary circumstances. Our contact at Leeds General Infirmary was Ella Wright and she was an inspiration."

Teddy, of Thornton-le-Clay, near York, has been battling a rare childhood cancer that has had him facing four rounds of chemotherapy and led to hair loss. He was diagnosed with a rare type of Hodgkin lymphoma cancer called nodular lymphocyte predominant Hodgkin lymphoma (NLPHL). Latest scans show Teddy is in remission.

Carl said: "It is rare cancer - only two people a year under the age of 15 will get it." And he was full of praise for the medical teams who have treated Teddy in recent months. "They have been truly unbelievable."

And he wanted to thank everyone who has been fundraising and doing good deeds in Teddy's name: "We are truly humbled by the generosity and compassion shown to Teddy by the people of York."