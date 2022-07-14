POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an altercation between two men outside a supermarket in a town near York.
The incident happened in the parking bays near Aldi in Three Lakes, Selby at around 5.30pm on Friday June 24.
North Yorkshire Police officers are particularly keen to trace a couple who were driving a BMW who stopped and spoke to one of the men. They may have important information.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email hayley.atkinson@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 1189 .
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220109158 when passing on information.
