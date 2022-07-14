JACK LAUGHER will look for more glory after being named in the British Diving team for next month’s European Aquatics Championships in Rome.
Laugher, who was educated in Ripon, became the first British diver to win three medals at one World Championships in Budapest last month.
He will again partner Anthony Harding in the synchronised springboard as well as competing in the individual event.
In all there are six medallists from the World Championships in the 14-strong party.
James Heatly won two mixed synchronised bronzes in Budapest alongside Grace Reid and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, and all three head to Rome.
Noah Williams is also included after winning silver in the men’s 10m synchro alongside Matty Lee at the Worlds.
British Diving team: Desharne Bent-Ashmeil, Ben Cutmore, Matthew Dixon, Anthony Harding, Yasmin Harper, James Heatly, Jordan Houlden, Jack Laugher, Scarlett Mew-Jensen, Grace Reid, Amy Rollinson, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Lois Toulson and Noah Williams.
