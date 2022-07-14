A POLICE officer who was acquitted by York Magistrates of assaulting two people has now been found to have used excessive force, in breach of professional standards.

Humberside Police said that following a three-day misconduct hearing, Henry Green's behaviour was considered to have amounted to Gross Misconduct.

A spokesperson said Green, 28, attended a report of fraud and theft involving two men and a woman at a supermarket on Newland Avenue, Hull, in June 2019.

"Green arrested and handcuffed the woman and one of the men inside the store," they said. "He then assaulted both the man and woman in handcuffs, punching the man in the face and causing the woman to fall to the floor.

"An internal investigation was launched by the Force’s Professional Standards Department (PSD) following the incident, however paused due to a criminal investigation that was also to be carried out by Humberside Police.

"Green was charged with two counts of Common Assault and was due to appear at York’s Magistrates’ Court in 2020. The court date was postponed on multiple occasions and was finally heard in December 2021 where Green was found not guilty of the offences.

"The internal investigation recommenced following conclusion of court proceedings as is standard procedure and resulted in the three- day Misconduct Hearing, where Green has been found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour by using excessive force.

"The Misconduct Panel, made up of a Legally Qualified Chair, Police Superintendent and Independent person, have adjourned the outcome decision in respect of Green’s employment with the force until Monday July 25.

Detective Superintendent Matt Baldwin, said: “We expect all of our officers and staff to always act with the utmost integrity and professionalism, only using force if absolutely necessary in their line of duty.

“Henry Green displayed an excessive use of force during this incident. The force used was unnecessary, disproportionate and unjustifiable. His actions and conduct that day were completely unacceptable and utterly discreditable, falling way below the standards we expect of our officers.

“He was removed from his role and duties where there would be contact with the public immediately after the incident and placed in a non-operational role, pending the criminal and internal investigation. His position in the Force will now be reconsidered until the Panel make a decision on the 25th July.

“We will not accept any officer or member of staff behaving in a way that fails to uphold or maintain their responsibility to serve and protect the public in the Humberside area. It is of paramount importance that we maintain the public’s trust and confidence by dealing with officers who behave in a way that undermines this.”