Two York pubs have been relisted as assets of community value (ACV) – giving them extra protection against closure.

The Grey Horse Inn in Elvington and the Royal Oak in Copmanthorpe were both nominated by their respective parish councils.

An asset of community value is land or property of importance to a local community which is subject to additional protection from development under the Localism Act 2011.

The local community will be informed if either pub is put up for sale, with residents then able to enact the community right to bid, which gives them a moratorium period of six months to determine if they can raise the cash to buy them instead.

Elvington Parish Council said The Grey Horse, owned by Punch Partnerships, is the only pub in the village and is “central to the life of the village community".

It is particularly popular as a focal point on summer evenings, bank holidays and during village events.

The Royal Oak is also the only pub in the village. Copmanthorpe Parish Council said it had been “an intrinsic part of the village for generations and it is part of the village’s history and is considered to be a central hub that is vital to the community.”

Part of the pub is sub-let to Little Acorns Café, which attracts locals and visitors from surrounding villages.

According to Land Registry records, the freehold of The Royal Oak is owned by Unique Pub Properties Limited.

Both pubs were previously listed as ACV, but this must be reapplied for every five years.