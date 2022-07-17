THIS area of York has the highest Covid-19 case rate in the city, according to the latest data.
According to the latest data form the UK Health Security Agency (HSA), South Bank and Dringhouses has the highest Covid-19 case rate in York at 516.5 cases per 100,000 population and 41 cases in the area.
This means that area is shaded in purple on the map as the rate is between 400 and 799.
There are four other areas of the city also shaded in purple as their rates are also within these figures. They are Wigginton, with a rate of 462.6, New Earswick with a rate of 465.4, Osbaldwick with a rate of 422.1 and Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe with a rate of 494.6 cases per 100,000 population.
The rest of the city is shaded in blue as the rates in these areas are between 200 and 399.
The area with the lowest rate in the city is shown to be Fulford, Heslington and University at 204.5 cases per 100,000 population and 20 cases in the area.
York's overall Covid-19 case rate stands at 322.2 cases per 100,00 population. Since the pandemic began, 65,005 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area.
