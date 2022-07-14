A YORK-headquartered group of veterinary practices is expanding in Spain.

VetPartners, which vet and CEO Jo Malone founded in York in 2015 and now employs more than 6,000 people across nearly 550 UK sites, has acquired one of the country's largest vets groups.

Alianza Petsalud, which has 21 small animal practices, as well as the Vetersalud business, has become the biggest group in Spain to join forces with the York company which now has practices in Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Ireland.

Founded in 2004, Alianza Petsalud was established by vets, including founding partner and CEO Jose Antonio Carrillo.

Mr Carrillo said: “We are delighted to be joining a group which shares the values of Alianza Petsalud. By joining forces, we can be a force for good in the veterinary profession in Spain and the rest of Europe.

“Both parties are dedicated to delivering clinical excellence for our patients, as well as supporting the wellbeing and development of our people, which is why we felt VetPartners was the right home for our organisation.”

The group chose to join VetPartners, which is expanding across Europe, because of shared values, including the importance of focusing on its people in practice and supporting them to deliver the best possible care of pets and an excellent service to clients.

VetPartners aims to become one of Europe’s leading animal health businesses and currently has more than 600 locations across seven European countries, as well as complementary businesses, including laboratories, two nursing schools, a locum agency and online retail businesses.

In January 2022, Praxia, a referral practice specialising in various fields, including cardiology and orthopaedics, based in Elche, Alicante, became their founding practice in Spain, where it now has more than 40 practice sites following the acquisition of Alianza Petsalud.

VetPartners’ operations and expansion in Spain is overseen by managing director Augusto Macías, a vet, who also has 30 years’ experience in the veterinary business. He is President of AGESVET-GGA Group in AVEPA association and professor in Universidad Europea.

Mr Macias is delighted to welcome Alianza Petsalud, and believes there also potential for more growth in Spain.

Mr Macias said: “VetPartners and Alianza Petsalud share the same values, and together we want to create a great place for our vets and nurses to work, where they feel valued and supported. Both groups have been founded and are led by vets so we understand what is important to our people and to the profession.

“We also want to be renowned for providing an excellent service and care of our patients with investment in our practices and continued development of our team members.

“By focusing on its people and the veterinary profession, VetPartners is making a huge difference. We want to focus on attracting and growing talent, with good professionals and good people who can continue developing in the profession. This will enable VetPartners to become the group of choice in Spain and Alianza Petsalud are a very welcome addition to our family of practices.”

As well as veterinary practices, Alianza Petsalud also has Vetersalud, which provides services, including training, to independent clinics.