RESIDENTS are being asked for their views on a £500,000 investment plan for new sports facilities in the Fulford area of York.

Three options have been developed for the transformation of the playing fields off School Lane.

Each design will see new football pitches upgraded to Sport England standard, new footpaths and a mixture of improved wildlife areas, tree planting and mini wetland.

Options A and B would also see the addition of two hardstanding tennis courts. Options B and C would involve the creation of an outdoor gym, while option C only would include a wheelchair-accessible community garden.

It is hoped all choices will boost usage by local people and sports clubs for activities like rounders, children’s football and events such as fetes.

Graham Souter, secretary of Fulford FC and Fulford Community Sports Club, said: “After 20 long years of working on this project, it is great that the local sports clubs will be rewarded with the standard of pitches and facilities they deserve.”

Veronique Knighton, project manager at Fulford Tennis Club, urged people to vote for the options with new tennis courts as the current ones are “now reaching capacity".

Cllr Juliet Koprowska, chair of Fulford Parish Council, said: “The inclusion of wilder areas, tree planting, the potential for a community garden and improved pathways will improve this open space for all residents of Fulford, not just those participating in formal sports.”

The cost will be covered by Persimmon, which built the neighbouring Germany Beck development, as well as grants from Sport England and the Football Foundation.

If a planning application is approved, work would start in summer next year and be completed by summer 2024.

City of York Council leader and ward councillor for Fulford and Heslington, Keith Aspden, will be at a drop-in event about the plans from 11am-3pm on Sunday, July 17, in the Library Room at Fulford Social Hall.

“All of the proposals put forward would see exciting new facilities created for the benefit of the local community and Fulford’s sports clubs,” he added.

People can have their say at www.york.gov.uk/FulfordRecreationalDevelopmentProposal

The consultation closes on Sunday, July 31.