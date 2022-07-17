A NEW crime book, set in a hotel in a North Yorkshire seaside town, is part of a series nominated for a prestigious award.
Author Glenda Young’s new crime book set in Scarborough Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel, follows her much-acclaimed Scarborough crime debut Murder at the Seaview Hotel which has proved a bestseller in Scarborough Waterstones.
Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel is a fun, cosy crime, murder mystery, starring an acting troupe who arrive at Helen Dexter’s Seaview Hotel to rehearse a play.
Glenda’s crime series, has just been shortlisted for the prestigious Dead Good Reader Awards 2022. The awards, voted for by the public, sees Glenda up against bestsellers Richard Osman and Val McDermid for this coveted and acclaimed award.
Glenda Young said: “I’m absolutely delighted that my cosy crime series has been shortlisted for such a prestigious award and that I’m up against authors like Richard Osman and Val McDermid, it really is a pinch me moment.
"What makes the award shortlist even more special is that nominations are put forward from the public, so it’s my readers who have nominated me, which is incredible and heart-warming.”
Winners are announced on Friday July 22 at the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival.
