A BAG sorting trial has been rolled out to five more recycling sites in the East Riding thanks to residents making it a success.
A trial was launched at the Driffield household waste recycling site in March by East Riding of Yorkshire Council to encourage visitors to sort through their bags of mixed materials that they take along to get rid of.
The aim was to make sure even more items were recycled, and thanks to residents getting behind the scheme, it led to a 3.5 per cent increase in the recycling figure for the Driffield site each month.
Now, this month, the council has rolled out the scheme to household waste recycling sites at Carnaby, Pocklington, Weel near Beverley, Airmyn near Goole, and Humberfield at Hessle.
Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “I’m extremely pleased that the initial trial was supported by residents, and thanks to their extra efforts, they helped even more waste get recycled.
“Now we have introduced the bag sorting scheme at five other sites, and I’ve no doubt that residents there will do the same and show their support."
The council is urging residents to sort their bags of waste before taking them to the recycling sites.
