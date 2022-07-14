A look through records shows how important printing was to York.

At the moment there is an interesting display called ‘Street Life’ in one of the old department stores in Coney Street.

It tells the history of the York Press, includes a traditional Columbia press, and gives the opportunity to have a go at old-style printing.

Meanwhile the building where the York Herald used to be printed in High Ousegate remains empty.

Maybe there are enough surplus printing items to have a printing museum? Back in the day many residents were employed at places like Ben Johnsons and it is an interesting subject.

Timothy Wynn Werninck, Acomb