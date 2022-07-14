I read every day in the news - and see constantly on TV - crowds of people at the airports shouting and screaming about not being able to go on holiday to hot climates.

Yet now we are experiencing a heatwave, the same people are complaining that the authorities are not doing enough to keep them cool and safe.

Isn’t life difficult when you can’t make your mind up as to which way you want to get sunburnt?

TJ Ryder, Huntsmans Walk, Acomb, York

 