A few weeks ago on these pages a Mr Priestman said LNER drivers won’t be going on strike and that I should research the matter better.

Fast-forward a few weeks and what do we find, they are indeed going to go on strike (Travel chaos fears as train drivers at York-based companies vote for strikes, July 11). Seems I was right after all. I do have a knack for seeing what’s coming down the line - and it’s not a train running on time.