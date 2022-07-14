A MAN who attempted to rescue a cat in North Yorkshire ended up having to be rescued himself.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 1.32am today (July 14) to Seamer Road in Scarborough after reports of a man and a cat trapped on a rooftop.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from Scarborough used a triple extension ladder to rescue a man who had got stuck on a roof after attempting to rescue a cat.
"Both Luna the cat and the man were both brought back down to earth unharmed."
