A MUCH-LOVED York cafe and patisserie is on the move.

Oleria Patisserie, which opened in Bootham opposite the pedestrian estrange to Bootham School several years ago, has become a firm favourite with locals who were dismayed to see it had shut up shop earlier this week.

However, it appears they are on the move to bigger premises at 78-80 Gillygate - the former home of Tarts and Titbits.

The Greek patisserie, which sold treats, including biscuits and pastries in its shop and cafe plans to open a new delicatessen selling a wide range of vegetarian and vegan dishes.

A sign in the window says it will be offering customers a trip back in time to the food of the ancient Greeks with 'an introduction to the diet of the Minoan civilisation'.

The Minoan civilization was a Bronze Age Aegean civilization on the island of Crete ruled by the legendary King Minos.