THIS spectacularly clear shot of the supermoon was taken over York.

Keen photographer Kieran Delaney is 23 and lives in Heworth. He works as a photographer and decorator and is a member of The Press Camera Club.

He spotted the full moon – also known as a supermoon - over his home last night (July 13).

He said: "The July Supermoon , ‘The Buck’.

"I captured this tonight on my walk. Very happy."

July’s full moon is known as the Buck Moon because male deer shed and regrow their antlers around this time of year.

The name came from a Native American system which uses the different months’ full moons as a calendar to keep track of the seasons, said Anna Ross, a planetarium astronomer at Royal Museums Greenwich, in south-east London.

She says there is no formal limit to how close the full moon needs to be to the Earth to count as a supermoon, adding: “Depending on your definition, you could say that 2022 has two, three or four supermoons, with everyone seeming to be in agreement that June and July’s full moons are both super.”

