UPDATED 7.05AM: The road has now reopened.

 

EMERGENCY road repairs are causing traffic problems on a major road this morning.

The M62 Eastbound is closed today (July 14) in East Yorkshire due to emergency repairs from junction 36 Rawcliffe Road for Goole to junction 37, the A614 Howden turn off.

Traffic is coping well, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.