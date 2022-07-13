A York MP has accused the council of putting rural constituents at a “huge disadvantage” because of its policies around parking in the city centre.

Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer, asked the government minister with responsibility for disabled people about accessibility in York city centre.

The issue has been the subject of fierce debate since the council permanently banned blue badge holders from parking in the city’s footstreets in November.

Campaigners are seeking a legal challenge against the decision, because some people will be excluded from parts of the city.

The council has said it is necessary to allow anti-terror defences to be installed to protect visitors and shoppers.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Sturdy said to Chloe Smith, minister for disabled people, health and work: “Sadly, Lib Dem-run York City Council is continuing with its restrictions to impact on blue badge holders and also dodging decisions on city centre parking.”

In June, York councillors voted to defer a decision on whether to build a controversial new multi-storey car park on St George’s Field until summer 2023.

“This is causing a huge disadvantage to rural communities in my constituency who have poor transport links,” Mr Sturdy said.

Mr Sturdy asked Ms Smith if she agreed “that city centres should be accessible to all.”

She said: “Passionately so – as set out in the equality act there are ways in which local authorities should do that. I will make sure that colleagues in these government departments know of his concerns.”

Whilst a decision on a new city centre car park has been delayed, City of York Council has promised to replace parking spaces that are set to be lost as a result of the regeneration of Castle Car Park and the surrounding area.