STAFF at another train operator serving York have voted in favour of industrial action.

Hundreds of TSSA rail union members at TransPennine Express (TPE) have voted for action short of a strike in a dispute over pay, conditions and job security.

The union said it was demanding a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies for 2022, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, and a pay increase which reflected the escalating cost of living.

It said it had not yet named dates for action at these companies but would now consider next steps with workplace reps.

It added that the TSSA had TPE members at York station and in rolls including driver managers, duty managers, duty station managers as well as in fleet delivery, station team leaders, conductors, customer service advisors and incident controllers.

Union General Secretary Manuel Cortes said: “This is a great set of result for our union and comes hard on the heels of similar votes at a raft of other train operating companies and our Network Rail members.

“It would be unwise for any rail company to ignore the feelings of our membership."

TSSA members have already voted for industrial action at other York train operators LNER and Northern.