AN ATHLETE for Great Britain carried the Queen's Commonwealth baton to York primary schoolchildren's sports event.

The official Queen’s Baton has made its way to North Yorkshire ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Earlier this afternoon, the official Queen’s baton relay, which has passed through all 72 nations of the Commonwealth, ran along York Walls from Bootham Bar and around York Minster by baton bearers Zoe Barratt, Colin Lea, Max May and William Kilgannon.

Lucy with Cllr Darryl Smalley Picture: City of York council

Then, York’s fifth baton bearer, GB long jumper Lucy Hadaway, took the baton to York St John University’s Sports park on their Haxby Road campus, where 600 children from 20 York primary schools took part in games and see the baton up close.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: “It was fantastic to see local school children be part of this once-in-a-lifetime event which blends the Queen’s Baton Relay with the Commonwealth Games.

“I know the children have had a truly memorable day and I hope that they carry on enjoying the sports and activities they tried today.

“I would like to thank all the clubs and organisations which laid on this incredible event, and of course to the young people who took part.”

Lucy shows the baton to pupils Picture: City of York council

Each baton bearer was chosen for their contributions in inspiring others in sport.

Lucy has competed in the long jump for Great Britain in the Commonwealth Youth Games and IAAF World Junior Championships.

She is a member of City of York Athletics Club and has just completed her degree in physiotherapy at the YSJ university.

When she arrived at the campus the children broke into a mass dance, choreographed and taught that morning by Helen Brown from KINESIS Dance, featuring the National Anthem.

She then showed the baton to the children, explaining that each touch made it change colour, and ran with two Year 6 pupils from each of the schools.

Lucy said: "It was an amazing event! It was so much fun to run the Baton Relay with so many children!

“I'm hoping that the event will inspire many of them to get more involved in sport and who knows, maybe one of them might join Team England too!"

A large variety of activities were delivered by sport clubs in York for the children to have a go at, including hockey by City of York Hockey club, netball by the York RI Netball club, rugby league by York City Knights foundation, and archery and orienteering by the York School Sports Network Sports Leaders.

A Team England official commented that this event had to most energy of all those he'd seen on the Queen's Baton Relay.

After leaving York, the baton continued it's relay to Malton, Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay and Whitby.

The Commonwealth Games in Birminghan begin on Thursday, July 28.