YORK'S heatwave next week now looks set to be even worse than initially expected, with temperatures forecast to soar to 33C - more than 91F - on both Monday and Tuesday.
A Met Office amber warning of extreme heat, which starts on Sunday and has now been extended to Tuesday, says there is the potential for serious illness and even danger to life.
And Michelle Phillips, Chief Nurse at Nimbuscare, the York provider of primary care services, says GPs are already seeing lots of heat-related issues in their surgeries.
"It's really important for people, especially old and vulnerable, to follow the NHS advice on how to cope in hot weather," she said.
That advice includes staying cool indoors, closing curtains in rooms facing the sun, drinking plenty of fluids and walking in the shade.
Sharon Stoltz, York's Director of Public Health, said: “While heat can affect anyone, some people are more at risk of serious harm. This includes older people, especially those over 75, babies and young children and people with a serious chronic health conditions."
She also warned of the dangers of swimming in cold open water, such as rivers and canals.
