FORECSTERS warned tonight that temperatures in York were now expected to soar to 36C on both Monday and Tuesday next week - and Sheffield could hit 38C, breaking the 100F barrier.

BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup originally forecast 33C for York at the start of next week but has repeatedly upped its expectations for maximum temperatures as more data has come in.

35C would be equal to 95F, and make it two of the hottest days the city has ever seen.

Its forecast of 38C, or 100.4F, for Sheffield on Tuesday means it would be hotter in the city than body temperature, even in the shade, and some serious health and transport problems are expected here and across the rest of the country.

A Met Office amber warning of extreme heat, which starts on Sunday and has been extended to Tuesday, says there is the potential for serious illness and even danger to life.

It says it could also lead to delays on roads and road closures, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.

It warns that substantial changes in working practices and daily routines are likely to be required.

And Michelle Phillips, Chief Nurse at Nimbuscare, the York provider of primary care services, says GPs are already seeing lots of heat-related issues in their surgeries.

"It's really important for people, especially old and vulnerable, to follow the NHS advice on how to cope in hot weather," she said.

That advice includes staying cool indoors, closing curtains in rooms facing the sun, drinking plenty of fluids and walking in the shade.

Sharon Stoltz, York's Director of Public Health, said: “While heat can affect anyone, some people are more at risk of serious harm. This includes older people, especially those over 75, babies and young children and people with a serious chronic health conditions.

“There is lots of advice on how to stay safe in the sun, for more information look at Beat the Heat, this guidance includes how to keep your home cool and how to recognise when you or someone’s health may be affected, and what to do if someone becomes unwell as a result of the heat.

“Please also be aware of the dangers of swimming in cold open water like rivers and canals, and never swim after drinking alcohol.”