YORK'S heatwave next week now looks set to be much worse than initially expected, with temperatures now forecast to soar to 35C - or 95F - on both Monday and Tuesday.

It will be even worse in places such as London and even Sheffield, which are predicted to see maximum temperatures of 37C, or 98.6 F - which is body temperature.

The superhigh temperatures, which are predicted today by BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup, will create some serious health and transport problems.

A Met Office amber warning of extreme heat, which starts on Sunday and has been extended to Tuesday, says there is the potential for serious illness and even danger to life.

It says it could also lead to delays on roads and road closures, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.

It warns that substantial changes in working practices and daily routines are likely to be required.

And Michelle Phillips, Chief Nurse at Nimbuscare, the York provider of primary care services, says GPs are already seeing lots of heat-related issues in their surgeries.

"It's really important for people, especially old and vulnerable, to follow the NHS advice on how to cope in hot weather," she said.

That advice includes staying cool indoors, closing curtains in rooms facing the sun, drinking plenty of fluids and walking in the shade.

Sharon Stoltz, York's Director of Public Health, said: “While heat can affect anyone, some people are more at risk of serious harm. This includes older people, especially those over 75, babies and young children and people with a serious chronic health conditions.

“There is lots of advice on how to stay safe in the sun, for more information look at Beat the Heat, this guidance includes how to keep your home cool and how to recognise when you or someone’s health may be affected, and what to do if someone becomes unwell as a result of the heat.

“Please also be aware of the dangers of swimming in cold open water like rivers and canals, and never swim after drinking alcohol.”