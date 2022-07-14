YORK is set for its hottest ever weather next week, with temperatures forecast to hit 38C - or 100.4F- on Tuesday.

The astonishing forecast, made this morning by BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup, would mean shade temperatures higher than the average body temperature of 37 C, or 98.6 F.

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK is 38.7C or 101.7F,which was set in Cambridge in 2019.

The heatwave in York is expected to begin building tomorrow, when 25C is forecast, with temperatures rising to 31C on Sunday, 36C on Monday and 38C on Tuesday, before crashing to just 23C on Wednesday.

Sleeping will be difficult for many, with temperatures not expected to fall below 19C between Monday and Tuesday.

If York does reach 38C, the city will be 9 degrees hotter than Barcelona and Malaga, 8 degrees hotter than Athens and 3 degrees hotter than Rome.

Sheffield will be even worse than York, with 39C forecast on Tuesday.

The heatwave is expected to cause some serious health and transport problems.

A Met Office amber warning of extreme heat from Sunday to Tuesday says there is the potential for serious illness and even danger to life.

It says it could also lead to delays on roads and road closures, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.

It warns that substantial changes in working practices and daily routines are likely to be required.

And Michelle Phillips, Chief Nurse at Nimbuscare, the York provider of primary care services, says GPs are already seeing lots of heat-related issues in their surgeries.

"It's really important for people, especially old and vulnerable, to follow the NHS advice on how to cope in hot weather," she said.

That advice includes staying cool indoors, closing curtains in rooms facing the sun, drinking plenty of fluids and walking in the shade.

Sharon Stoltz, York's Director of Public Health, said: “While heat can affect anyone, some people are more at risk of serious harm. This includes older people, especially those over 75, babies and young children and people with a serious chronic health conditions.

“There is lots of advice on how to stay safe in the sun, for more information look at Beat the Heat, this guidance includes how to keep your home cool and how to recognise when you or someone’s health may be affected, and what to do if someone becomes unwell as a result of the heat.

“Please also be aware of the dangers of swimming in cold open water like rivers and canals, and never swim after drinking alcohol.”