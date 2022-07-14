MOVING and loving tributes have been left to Amelia Ellerby, the 19-year-old York girl who died of cancer after an agonising NHS wait.

As reported in The Press, doctors discovered the former Huntington School pupil's upper body was riddled with cancer after it had taken almost a year for her to be called in for a face-to-face appointment with her GP.

At her funeral at York Crematorium, friends and family members dressed as superheroes in a service where she was described as "brave, selfless, loyal".

Friends and wellwishers have been leaving tributes to the teenager in an online book of condolence set up by The Press.

Friend Britney Brett posted: "Amelia was the funniest, most caring person I had ever met. She was always smiling no matter what. My favourite memory of her was paintballing for her birthday and the many sleepovers we had! She will be missed by so many people."

Amelia with some of her family

Megan Sutton wrote: "I will always remember Amelia for being such a little fire cracker, she had a big heart of gold, she would always walk home from school with my little sister and would wait for her outside the school gates, she is going to be terribly missed. Fly high, princess."

Caroline Richardson: posted: "A true little superhero. Rest in peace Amelia, back in the arms of your dad x."

Ian Whittaker wrote: "Amelia, you will be sorely missed. I remember you playing with my Ameylia growing up, always laughing and smiling. Fly high.....to all the family, I have and will be thinking of you all."

Many readers left messages on The Press Facebook page too.

Paul Thornhill posted: "Only knew her for a couple of years, but she took the time to talk to me (unlike most people do). She was a lovely young lady, taken way too soon. Will miss our conversations. Fly high."

Amelia with her father, Mark, who died seven years ago

Fiona Brown, the York Celebrant who took the funeral service, posted: "A tragic loss of life, especially for one so young. A beautiful lass who should still be here. My thoughts are with the family."

Kerry Dickinson wrote: "Fly high beautiful we will always remember that cheeky smile, love from all at Askham."

Aimee Marshall posted: "Sorry the world failed you, beautiful girl."

Anita Harrison wrote: "So sad, bless her, beautiful young lady, sending love to her loved ones."

