A MAN has been arrested and charged following a sexual assault in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say that on Monday evening (July 11) they received a report that a teenager had been sexually assaulted by a man in a remote rural location near York.

A police spokesman said: "Officers quickly identified, located and arrested the suspect just a few hours later.

"A 28-year-old man from Malton has today (July 13) appeared at York Magistrates Court where he was charged with sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO)."

He has been remanded in custody.